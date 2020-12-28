Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons since its release.

The highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 has had gamers waiting for the release for a number of years, with the first trailer shown way back in 2013.

The game was initially designed for Microsoft Windows exclusively, but, in 2018, it was announced that the game had been developed to be compatible with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

Now released for gamers across the world, Cyberpunk has not been well received by those trying to play on consoles with poor graphics and glitches throughout.

Major bugs are still in place for those using the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and as a result, it was removed from the PlayStation Store earlier this month.

Cyberpunk developers - CD Projekt Red – are looking to react quickly with a date in February 2021 in mind to re-release the game for Sony users.

The reviews website Metacritic ranks and reviews all the latest games, TV, films and music, with both critics and users able to add their input with scores and comments.

Out of a possible 100, Cyberpunk has a critic score of a very average 53. Meanwhile, the user score is much lower, scoring 3.4 out of 10.

Compiled from 8,889 user reviews, a very low score ranks the role-playing game 210th out of all new releases on all gaming platforms.

From the overall comments, it’s clear to see that gamers are unhappy, with some racing to return the game that doesn’t seem to work on old-gen consoles.

User comments include phrases such as “Biggest scam in history” and that “The game is completely broken.” Two of many negative comments about the new release.

Metacritic reviews aren’t as ruthless as these user comments, showing slightly more constructive criticism. However, out of 26 critic comments, only one of them is a positive one.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is a blatantly unfinished game,” and “Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 is a disaster that should have never occurred,” are examples of negative comments among the reviews.

