Mick Schumacher has stated he still believes his dad Michael is “the all-time best in the sport.”

Mick Schumacher, aged 21, is set to make his debut in Formula 1 where he will get behind the wheel for manufacturer Haas.

Schumacher will be going up against Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who has dominated the sport over the past few years.

As a result, the British driver equalled the record of seven world championships set by Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.

On top of that, Hamilton is continuing to break records in the sport such as race wins – currently at 95, overtaking Schumacher’s record of 91.

Another record the Brit broke is the number of podium finishes – now 165, with Schumacher’s number of times on the podium at 155.

There are many expectations of Hamilton to continue dominating the sport, where he would eventually surpass Schumacher’s accomplishments on the track.

However, Schumacher Jr has dismissed comments that Hamilton has overtaken his father in the greatest-ever rankings.

In an interview with Bild, Mick Schumacher was asked to comment about the comparisons being made by fans across the world, and said: “I’m ok with all that; all the questions and comparisons with my father do not bother me.

For me, he is the all-time best in the sport, to which he has given his all. I don’t see why I should disregard that.

Schumacher Jr continued, where he was asked about his upcoming debut campaign in F1, adding: “It will generally be a very special moment.

“It will certainly be a very moving moment, but I want to stay focused on my objectives, my races and the work with the team.”

The German driver, who will be racing for Haas, is eagerly-awaited by fans of the sport, as his promotion to F1 has come from his strong performances in F2, where he finished top of the standings.

