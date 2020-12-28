Brock Lesnar has not been on WWE screens since WrestleMania 36 back in April and has since revealed his new look.

‘The Beast’ lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre during the main event of WrestleMania 36 back in April.

Despite being one of wrestling’s top stars, Lesnar has zero social media presence, and is described as a quiet and introverted individual.

However, one of the few photos of ‘The Beast’ online emerged after a post was uploaded of a picture with a young fan alongside Lesnar.

The big difference in Lesnar’s appearance? Much more facial hair. The Beast now dons a fully-grown beard and ‘tache.

It’s an unfamiliar look for the athlete, who has always been clean-shaven when in a WWE ring. On top of that, the company are usually rather strict when talents want to change their appearance.

Now on a hiatus from the company, Lesnar is currently a free agent. Rumours are starting to circle of a possible return to WWE, while ‘The Beast’ has also been surprisingly linked with rival promotion All Elite Wrestling.

At the beginning of December, WWE legend Gerald Brisco had his say on Lesnar’s future, and said, as per talkSPORT: “You never count anything out in this business, and you never say you’re not going to do it, or he won’t do it.

“If they (AEW) come up and offer him this ungodly amount, I don’t know."

The strongest and most likely rumours and reports are suggesting that Lesnar is being lined up for a huge return to WWE in a match that would take place at WrestleMania 37 – a triple-threat against superstars Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre.

‘The Beast’ can divide opinions when it comes to fans, as he is known to dominate the company, but no one can doubt his ability and talent.

A return might be on the cards for Brock Lesnar in April.

News Now - Sport News