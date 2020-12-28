Leeds United are making their presence felt back in the Premier League.

There was always going to be fireworks when one of English football's elder statesmen hauled themselves back into the big time after 16 years in the Championship and League One.

However, those fireworks have crackled even brighter for having Marcelo Bielsa - nominated for FIFA's Coach of the Year award, no less - sat on his bucket in the technical area.

Leeds' swashbuckling tactics

Besides, even Leeds' opening game gave a tantalising insight into their brand of football with an absolute 4-3 slugfest with Liverpool, swinging for the hills until one side inevitably hit the canvas.

And it's been much of the same since with Leeds always making for blockbuster television, wobbling between embarrassing defeats and spectacular victories.

The same team that romped to 3-0 and 5-2 victories over Aston Villa and Newcastle United also slumped to 4-1 and 6-2 defeats against Leicester City and Manchester United.

Leeds 1-0 Burnley

As a result, seeing Leeds grind out a 1-0 win over Burnley at Elland Road felt like a departure from form because it was lacking in entertainment and saturated with grit.

Give or take VAR raising its controversial head at times, there wasn't much to write home about as the Whites cashed in three points courtesy of Patrick Bamford's penalty after five minutes.

However, despite Illan Meslier pocketing a clean sheet for his record, attention still turned to the frailties in the Leeds back-line and it came in the form of some alarming statistics on Sky Sports.

Worrying Leeds stats

That's because a graphic emerged showing how Leeds have struggled to adapt to the Premier League defensively, ranking 20th for five key data-sets compared to their rival clubs.

Collecting over 12,000 'likes' on Twitter and more than 2,000 up-votes on Reddit, it's fair to say the data has gone viral and speaks volumes about Bielsa's top-heavy statistics this season.

You can check out the full set of statistics down below:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

I'm not sure there's a manager quite like Bielsa.

Name another coach who could possibly be nominated for FIFA's Coach of the Year on the back of a Championship season and receive praise after a 6-2 loss at Old Trafford other than the Argentine. I'll wait.

Look, we can't drive the knife too much into Leeds because 12th place is a strong start for a promoted side, but you have to wonder how sustainable this brand of football really is.

Besides, there's nothing secure about ranking below a Sheffield United side who are on course to become one of the worst Premier League teams of all time in so many defensive metrics.

It would be a great shame to see Bielsa abandoning his swashbuckling tactics completely and we can't deny that it makes for great entertainment, but he definitely needs more wins along the lines of the Burnley result.

Otherwise, you can't help feeling that the Bielsa train will start running out of steam, whether that be in a matter of weeks, months or a season down the line like the Blades.

