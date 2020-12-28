Floyd Mayweather's remarkable career took another interesting turn recently as he agreed to fight YouTuber Logan Paul.

After weeks of rumours, the pair agreed to a February bout with early indicators suggesting it could be a massive pay-per-view event.

While he is an incredible boxer, Mayweather's ability to sell a fight is second to none.

His monumental crossover fight with UFC superstar Conor McGregor turned out to be one of the highest-earning events in the history of combat sports.

Now, it looks like Mayweather's focus will be on big exhibitions as he aims to milk his status as one of the biggest names in the sport.

The Paul clash is set to be broadcast by Fanmio and the organisation's CEO has suggested it won't be the last Mayweather bout they show.

Speaking to IB times, per World Boxing News, Solomon Engel suggested the 43-year-old could take up a lead role in what he is branding a 'new division of boxing'.

"I can't speak for Floyd's future, but I can tell you we are looking to work together beyond this fight.

"So, there may be future fights beyond this one, but it's too early to tell for sure. We have a lot to bring to the table and the sport of boxing.

"But, at the end of the day, his future will be determined by him."

Engel then added: "Fanmio is a new division of boxing.

We are taking this very seriously. We are already working through other really exciting events.

"There are undoubtedly other big fighters that we are in discussions with, putting fights together for hopefully next year.

"We are definitely taking the more untraditional approach. It means we are trying to create the most exciting fights that would generate millions of PPVs.

"We have a handful of very exciting fights to come."

Many purists will be against the idea of further fights following the Mayweather vs Paul template but they may have no say in the matter.

If the February fight really does make as much money as is expected, you can be certain it won't be the last we see of Mayweather's celebrity bouts.

