Cristiano Ronaldo was named the 'Player of the Century' at Globe Soccer Awards on Sunday evening.

The Portuguese forward beat out the likes of Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi to add yet another trophy to his collection.

Ronaldo, who will be 36 in February, continues to shine despite nearing the end of his career.

He won't be around too much longer but there's a chance his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, may continue his legacy.

Ronaldo Jr has hit the headlines with some impressive feats for Juventus' youth team.

If he continues the way he's going at the moment he could go on to have a career like his father.

Ronaldo was asked at the awards ceremony whether he thought his son had a chance to get to the very top of world football.

And his answer was typical Ronaldo.

He said: "Not yet. I'm hard with him sometimes because he drinks Coca-Cola and Fanta sometimes and I'm pissed with him.

"I fight with him when he eats chips and fries and everything, he knows I don't like it.

"Even my small kids, when they eat chocolate they always look to me and, you know, we have to be strong."

Ronaldo went on to say he has the talent but that is not everything as he must continue to work hard to achieve his goals.

"But to be honest he has potential, he is a big boy, he's fast and he's driven well. But this nothing, I tell him every time, it takes a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work.

"Sometimes when we're at home I say 'go to the treadmill to run a bit' and after the treadmill I say 'now go to the cold water to recover to do it tomorrow again,' and it's 'daddy, it's so cold the water I don't want to do it.' But I understand it, he's only 10 years old, it's up to him."

Ronaldo then concluded by saying he wants his son to be a footballer but he won't stand in his way if that's something he doesn't want to do.

"I'm not gonna push nothing for him to be a football player. If you ask me if I want, yes I want, but he's gonna be whatever he wants. If he wants to be a doctor or, I just want him thinking 'I've got to be the best.'"

Classic Ronaldo. His mentality is something else.

He's become what he is today by working harder than anyone else and that's a mentality he's trying to install in his son too.

If Ronaldo Jr does decide he wants to be a footballer, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see him reach the very top of the game.

News Now - Sport News