Sheffield Wednesday news: Players thought Tony Pulis was likely to resign

Four points in the last two games have helped lift Sheffield Wednesday off the foot of the Championship table and within three points of safety.

While Tony Pulis wasn't able to have the instant impact he's become famous for, a win over Coventry and a draw with Blackburn offer a platform on which to build.

Indeed, ahead of the Welshman welcoming his former club Middlesbrough to Hillsborough tomorrow, Alan Nixon has delivered an interesting update behind the scenes at the club.

Writing in the print edition of The Sun yesterday on page 57, the journalist revealed Pulis had set tongues wagging that he was set to leave the club already.

However, that decision would have reportedly cost him a fortune and sources close to the former Stoke City boss suggest he is not prepared to leave the Owls in that way, despite even some of the players thinking he was set to depart.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Though having a man never relegated stick around in the club's battle to beat the drop must be seen as a good thing, the manner in which this report is delivered doesn't exactly speak to a happy camp.

If the only reason he's staying is because it would cost him too much money to leave after just over a month in the job, it's tough to imagine things going swimmingly.

In our exclusive chat with Carlton Palmer recently, he hinted at problems off the field with owner Dejpohn Chansiri as a reason as to why the club have suffered such instability in recent seasons.

Given all that's happened this season, it's hard to argue with him.

