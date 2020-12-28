Superstar Conor McGregor divides public opinion as one of the biggest names in UFC.

His nickname is ‘The Notorious’ for a reason, with the Irishman having a certain confident reputation.

Some fans love him, some fans loathe him.

His confidence can be seen as a positive attribute for his fans, while others may perceive the confidence as just being cocky.

Either way, the success of Conor McGregor can’t really be argued with, as the lightweight has broken numerous records in his time with UFC – the first champion to hold two belts in different weight categories being memorable in particular.

The Irishman hasn’t always been on the right side of the law, however, which will definitely contribute as a reason to those who dislike the UFC superstar.

For those that don’t remember, McGregor was taken to court and pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges following his attack on a bus carrying his future opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov. Avoiding jail time, it is clear to see that he has done questionable things in the past.

The video, titled ‘If you hate Conor McGregor watch this – it will surely change your mind’, is seven minutes long and was released in June 2017.

The video shows him in a very positive light, and contains various segments of interviews with the Irishman, where he is showing respect for opponents as well as things he does outside the Octagon.

After watching this, haters could question their own thoughts about the athlete, and may change their mind on whether they like or dislike Conor McGregor.

The video has also had a wide exposure, with over 22.5million views on YouTube. Almost 15,000 comments also fill up with opinions and comments about McGregor.

After his last victory in the Octagon coming back in January – a 40-second KO against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone – he will go toe-to-toe with Dustin Poirier next month for their rematch following his first-round win back in 2014.

So what do you think? Has this changed your opinion on Conor McGregor?

News Now - Sport News