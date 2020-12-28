Sunderland takeover news: Quotes from Kryil Louis-Dreyfus emerge

There's little doubting Sunderland fans need a lift.

After so many years in the wilderness and the Stewart Donald era failing to spark the fires of revolution, news that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is set to become the club's chairman offers hope for brighter days ahead.

Interestingly, reports from the Daily Mirror provide an insight into the 23-year-old's thinking as he prepares to take the ownership reins at the Stadium of Light.

Quoting him in Sunday's print edition of the paper (page 70), they reveal that the chance to work on Wearside has helped him rediscover his passion for football after previously thinking it was a 'rotten business'.

While obviously a young man, The Athletic reported how he would watch his late father run French giants Marseille, with the then-teenager able to see things like transfers being negotiated, and that experience seemingly drained him of enjoyment once the French giants were sold in 2016.

"Following the sale of OM, I stuck to one idea: we don't do anything in football anymore, it's a rotten business," he's quoted as saying.

"But Sunderland, this is a special project."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Clearly, you can never be sure as to how a takeover will go, as Donald's purchase of the club from Ellis Short proves.

Still, it must be exciting for supporters to hear a man of such wealth speaking glowingly about the project in place for their club.

He's not expected to spend like an oligarch, there is thought to be a sensible plan in trying to get Sunderland back up the footballing pyramid, which seems like the most realistic way to go after so many years of chaos behind the scenes.

