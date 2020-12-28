Everton news: Carlo Ancelotti compares Toffees to AC Milan

Second in the table after Christmas, Carlo Ancelotti has taken Everton up a notch during his first full season in charge of the Toffees.

Making their best start to a season in 126 years, not even a brief dip in form has stopped them from challenging towards the upper echelons of the Premier League for the first time in what seems like an eternity.

With big signings made and the prospect of a new stadium getting closer, the fact Everton have one of the game's most successful ever managers in tow all makes for a hugely exciting project.

Indeed, Ancelotti is no stranger in leading teams to success and, speaking to the print edition of the Sunday Mirror yesterday (page 61), the Italian likened his current situation to that of AC Milan's when he took over there.

Appointed by the Rossoneri in 2001, Milan were enduring a barren run in terms of silverware having not won Serie A since 1999 and he helped restore them as major players in his first season, ensuring qualification for the Champions League and getting to the semi-finals of both the UEFA Cup and the Coppa Italia.

From there, of course, he would win Europe's elite competition twice in seven years as well as the league in 2003.

"When I went to Milan in the first period they wanted to restore the club's history, like Everton now," he's quoted as saying.

"This club wants to be competitive with the top teams in the Premier League.

"I don't know if it will be this year but for sure in the future we will be there."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While Milan have a more illustrious history than Everton and boasted a relative financial dominance over many of the other teams in Serie A at the time, it's interesting to hear him draw comparison.

There has been criticism of his suitability for the job at Goodison Park given he's more experienced in operating at superclubs but, looking at his success this season, and how he views this project, things do look exciting for Everton.

Right now, it looks to have been a good move for everyone involved.

