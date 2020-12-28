West Brom transfers: Allardyce eyeing January swoop on Everton

Goals have been a rare commodity for West Bromwich Albion so far this season.

Indeed, they are the Premier League's third-lowest scorers with a tally of just 11 and no player has found the back of the net more than twice all season.

So, perhaps it's barely much of a surprise to read new boss Sam Allardyce is keen to bring in another striker from reports in the print edition of the Daily Mirror yesterday.

Within their piece about the Baggies reportedly being interest in Manchester United's Daniel James on page 69, they also reveal Allardyce is eyeing a move for a player he's previously worked with.

That individual is Cenk Tosun of Everton who played 14 games under the 66-year-old during their time together at Goodison Park, scoring five goals.

Now rated at £6.3m by Transfermarkt, the Turkish international cost the Toffees £27m when Allardyce was in charge back in January of 2018, with the then-manager believing the deal was 'value for money'.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says..

Obviously, Allardyce was proven wrong in the long run given Tosun scored only 10 goals in 56 games for Everton under a number of different managers and he now looks to be frozen out of the picture under Carlo Ancelotti.

Still, his goal record under Allardyce is the best its been since moving to England from Besiktas so there is certainly precedent for those two working together reasonably successfully.

Considering the paucity of goals, a short-term loan deal could be a relatively low-risk move for a club and a player who need a lift.

