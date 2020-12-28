The Premier League can be a tough place for new arrivals.

It might be cliché to lean on the crux of England's top-flight being a more physical arena, but you only have to look at the number of world-class players who have struggled in the division to get the point.

If the Premier League really was a bed of roses, you'd find it hard to justify why Andriy Shevchenko, Juan Sebastian Veron, Angel Di Maria, Gonzalo Higuain and more all flopped in the competition.

Premier League signings

And now that we're three months deep into the 2020/21 campaign, fans are starting to get a clear idea about which of the most recent batch of summer signings are struggling to make the grade.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we've already turned to WhoScored.com data to unveil the highest-rated XI of summer buys and now we're turning our attention to the less favourable line-up.

We've trawled through the website's average match ratings to compile an XI of players who have struggled the most since moving to a Premier League club either permanently or on loan this season.

Worst XI of signings

You can check out the 11 players who have struggled to make the adjustment so far down below:

GK - Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United) - 6.31

Despite a solid 2019/20 campaign with Bournemouth, Ramsdale has looked like a fish out of water at Bramall Lane, making two errors leading to goals and picking the ball out of his net 26 times.

LB - Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United) - 6.38

The stats and Steve Bruce seem to be on different wavelengths because 11 Premier League starts seems a tad generous for the second-lowest rated defender who moved for £14.85 million this summer.

CB - Joël Veltman (Brighton & Hove Albion) - 6.58

There's not much to cheer about at the Amex Stadium this season nor has Veltman shored up their defence how fans would have imagined with the ex-Ajax man marshalling just one clean sheet.

CB - Joachim Andersen (Fulham) - 6.62

The highest-rated player in the XI, not that that's saying much, Andersen has struggled to stop the rot in a Cottagers defence that has already shipped 25 goals since his loan move from Lyon.

RB - Branislav Ivanovic (West Bromwich Albion) - 6.29

Signing a 36-year-old Chelsea legend far over the hill, albeit for just £900,000, always looked to be a risk and the Premier League veteran has done little to stop the goals raining in at the Hawthorns.

RM - Oliver Burke (Sheffield United) - 6.31

Playing for the Blades this season gives you a one-way ticket to some poor stats and Burke has hitherto flattered to deceive, delivering just one assist and a pass success rate of only 66.7%.

CM - Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) - 6.28

The third-lowest rated player on the list, Van de Beek hasn't been done any favours by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team selections, but clearly his 10 cameos have been statistically poor regardless.

CM - Harrison Reed (Fulham) - 6.44

For all their quality in bursts, it was inevitable that another Fulham player would wade into the XI and Reed appears to be the fall guy with more yellow cards than goal contributions from his 11 outings.

LM - Adama Lallana (Brighton & Hove Albion) - 6.40

With Premier League and Champions League winners' medals, Lallana looked to be an inspired buy from the Seagulls, but just one goal contribution from 13 appearances has proven a real letdown.

ST - Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United): 6.12

Leaving Liverpool on a permanent basis for the team bottom of the Premier League has been a poisoned chalice for Brewster, who is still awaiting his first goal after appearing 11 times so far.

ST - Fabio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers): 6.22

The poor lad is still only 18 and has only been afforded three Premier League starts, so we can't get too ahead of ourselves, but just one goal from the penalty spot is hardly justifying his £36 million price tag.

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

The biggest surprise here is undoubtedly that Van de Beek makes the cut but Kai Havertz doesn't.

It's a bizarre situation when you consider that the United buy has looked impressive when Solskjaer has actually afforded him the game-time and if anything, the reduced minutes has given him less time to run out of steam.

Havertz, on the other hand, has arguably suffered from being thrown into the fire so many times by Frank Lampard, dropping particular poor performances when starting against Wolves and Brighton.

Therefore, as far as the eye-test is concerned, you'd have to say that Havertz is proving to be a poorer signing than Havertz, but we'll let you decide whether that should prevail over layers and layers of data.

