West Ham transfers: Mentor figure likely to look for January departure

The West Ham United midfield has been something to shout about this season.

Indeed, the pairing of Declan Rice and Tomáš Souček has seemingly given the Hammers a new lease of life and the pair look nailed-on as first-choice starters under David Moyes.

As a result, one player could look to leave the club in search of first-team football.

According to The Athletic, it is likely Robert Snodgrass will attempt to leave East London in order to play more regularly elsewhere.

While the former Scottish international proved important during Moyes' first reign in charge of the club towards the end of the 2018/19 campaign, his importance appears to have dwindled this time around.

Afforded just two minutes of Premier League football, he recently talked up the role he has behind the scenes in helping boost dressing room morale, though West Ham's reported desire to strengthen the middle of the park could push him further down the pecking order.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With so little time left on his deal, January is the last chance West Ham have in trying to recoup some of the £10m they're thought to have paid Hull City in 2017.

Completely out of the picture under David Moyes, it may be hard to convince anyone to pay more than a nominal fee for him, but even that would surely be preferable to watching him walk away for free in the summer.

28 goal contributions in 85 games is a solid enough return for a player to have rarely been a sustained first-choice in his three years at the club but, clearly, it's time for all parties to move on.

