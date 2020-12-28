Pele is one of the best players of all-time.

The Brazilian forward became a household name when he won the World Cup with Brazil in 1958. He was just 17 years old at the time.

He went on to win two more World Cup's with Brazil, in 1962 and 1970.

Pele was lethal in front of goal.

He is credited with notching 643 goals for Santos, as well as 77 more for Brazil.

Unfortunately, very little footage of Pele dominating his opponents on the football pitch exists today.

And that includes his favourite ever goal - which came in 1959 against Atletico Juventus.

Fortunately, his magic goal has been re-created by a computer simulation.

And you can watch it below:

What on earth?! That seems too good to be true, right?

Of course, because no one actually saw it, we just have to take Pele's word for it.

The Brazilian claims to have knocked the ball over three opposition players - including the goalkeeper - before heading the ball into the empty net.

It's a shame that no footage exists of the goal because, if it did, it would surely be regarded as one of the greatest goals ever scored.

Pele has been in the news in recent times after Messi broke one of his records.

Messi has now scored 644 goals for Barcelona - breaking Pele's record for most goals scored ever for one club.

Pele congratulated the Argentine legend following his achievement but Santos have claimed that it is not a record.

Pele is credited with 643 official goals for Santos - but the Brazilian side have actually claimed that he scored 1091.

"Pelé scored 1,091 goals for Santos. In the accounts of the specialized press, the King of Football scored 643 in competitions and the 448 goals scored in matches and friendly competitions were ostracized, as if they had less value than the others," part of a statement on Santos' official website read.

News Now - Sport News