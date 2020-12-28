Pep Guardiola probably wasn't on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Christmas card list this year.

The bad blood between the pair started when the Swedish striker moved to Barcelona back in 2009.

Zlatan didn't last long at the Nou Camp - after one season he was loaned to AC Milan, who he joined permanently the year after.

And the 39-year-old, who is now back at the San Siro, has once again blamed Guardiola for what has been pretty much his only failed move in an otherwise impeccable career.

As quoted by The Daily Mail, he said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport (via AS): "Barcelona was a phenomenal team. The first six months were great and then, due to the fault of the coach, things turned sour."

Ibrahimovic certainly has a point regarding his first six months at Barca. Before the turn of 2010, he'd registered 16 goal involvements in 13 games.

But the goals then began to dry up and by the end of the season, he was often being left out of the squad or only used as a substitute.

It's something Ibrahimovic has been incredibly vocal about before, so following his latest comments, GIVEMESPORT have decided to dig up the most brutal and savage verbal swipes the towering striker has taken at Guardiola down the years...

Guardiola the coward

"Guardiola was staring at me and I lost it. I thought, 'there is my enemy, scratching his bald head!' I yelled: 'You haven't got any b****!' and worse than that I added: 'You can go to hell!' I completely lost it, and you might have expected Guardiola to say a few words in response, but he's a spineless coward."

Guardiola's failure to win the Champions League

"We had the best team in the world but we failed to win the Champions League because of bad decisions from someone."

Guardiola fearing confrontation

"There was never any confrontation, he made sure of that. When they played against my team, I went back to the dressing room after the game and he was in a room waiting for me to leave. At the door, one of his assistants told him: ‘Ibra has gone, you can come out now.’ I never understood why. On television he always plays the tough guy but when there’s a real meeting face-to-face, he hides. As a coach he is a phenomenon, but as a man…"

Guardiola the diesel enthusiast

"When you buy me, you are buying a Ferrari. If you drive a Ferrari, you put premium petrol in the tank, you hit the motorway and you step on the gas. Guardiola filled up with diesel and took a spin in the countryside. He should have bought a Fiat."

Guardiola's not a man

"As a coach, he was fantastic. As a person, I've no comments about that, that's something else. He's not a man, there's nothing more to say."

Guardiola the philosopher

"Guardiola started his philosopher thing. I was barely listening. Why would I? It was advanced b******* about blood, sweat and tears, that kind of stuff."

Guardiola the curtain puller

"Jose Mourinho is Guardiola's opposite. If Mourinho brightens up the room, Guardiola pulls down the curtains and I guessed that Guardiola now tried to measure himself with him [Mourinho]."

Guardiola's favouritism towards Messi

"And I told Guardiola that he’d sacrificed the other players for Messi. He told me he understood me. After that, he put me on the bench for the next game, the one after that and the one after that. And I thought, ‘he’s solved the problem very well I see!’ After that, he didn’t talk to me or even look at me. I’d walk into a room and he’d walk out. I’d go to meet him and he’d go somewhere else. I understood that there was something beyond football."

Guardiola's immaturity

"I remember on my first day, he told me that the Barcelona players didn’t turn up to training in Ferraris or Porsches. He'd already judged me then, but if you don't know a person then you can't judge them. I had my experience with him, I don’t know about others. But I read the same thing had happened to [Mario] Mandzukic and [Samuel] Eto'o. He wasn’t the worst coach I'd worked under, but he was certainly the most immature - because a man solves his problems."

Guardiola's problem

"I did not have the problem [with Guardiola], so it cannot bother me. It has to bother the other one, because I did not have the problem."

Guardiola's u-turn

"I learned a lot at Barcelona, both on and off the pitch. I learned that in football any situation can change in just 24 hours. The problem wasn't with me, it was with him [Guardiola], and he never came to terms with it. I don't know what his problem was with me. First he called me every day to get me and from one day to the next I didn't play anymore."

