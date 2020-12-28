It is reported that Eden Hazard has a net worth of £80million and is deemed to be the most valued player at Real Madrid with a current market value of £107million.

He is ranked number 14 among all players worldwide with a reported salary of around £532,000 per week.

The Belgian attacking midfielder joined Real Madrid from Chelsea back in 2019, but has yet to live up to expectations, and with a net worth of £80million, surely he should be performing slightly better.

Hazard has yet to show the form that got him to Madrid in the first place, and whether that is down to injuries he has suffered, or just a change of lifestyle, only Hazard knows, but if he doesn’t show the player he was at Chelsea, then it could only be a matter of time before Madrid look for a replacement.

Having joined Madrid on a five-year deal, his first season was not the best by his lofty standards. He made his debut on September 14 and scored his first competitive goal over twos months later on November 26. He then suffered an ankle injury against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League group stage and went on to miss three months and 16 matches over four competitions.

After his return in February, he was subbed off in a game that he received a standing ovation for, but just six days after his return, he suffered another injury, a fracture to his right distal fibula on his ankle during Madrid's 1–0 defeat against Levante.

He went on to have an ankle operation and was able to go through recovery while the season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, Hazard recovered within three months and was able to return just in time for the league to restart, making his comeback on June 14. By the end of the drawn out La Liga season, Hazard had made just 16 league appearances due to injury, yet he went on to lift the 2019–20 La Liga title, his first in a Madrid shirt.

In 2012, Hazard signed a sponsorship deal with sportswear and equipment supplier Nike and also featured on the cover of EA Sports' FIFA video game FIFA 15 in Belgium, the UK, Netherlands and France. Hazard was also announced as one of the official ambassadors of the game and was a finalist to be the new face of FIFA 17. He was named the new face of the franchise in 2019, though, taking over from Cristiano Ronaldo whom he had also replaced at Madrid, appearing as the cover star of the regular edition of FIFA 20.

Since March 2016, Hazard has been appearing in adverts for Belgium-based Lotus Bakeries promoting their Biscoff biscuit range and on June 26, 2017, he became a part-owner of expansion North American Soccer League franchise San Diego 1904 FC.

There is no doubt that Hazard has been successful at every club he has been at so far. He won the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France in 2010-11 with Lille, the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League during his time at Chelsea and now La Liga in his first season at Madrid.

He was also appointed Belgium captain for the 2018 World Cup and led his nation to third place, the best finish in their history to date. He has many individual honours to his name too, mainly Chelsea’s Player of the Year for pretty much every season he was at the club.

So, with all of the sponsorships he is part of and with the wage he is on, despite his injuries, is it safe to say that he is not yet showing his real net worth?

News Now - Sport News