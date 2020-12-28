Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is the fight that everyone wants to see.

After Joshua comfortably negotiated his mandatory bout with Kubrat Pulev, all eyes have turned towards a potential super fight with the 'Gypsy King'.

Both camps have been circling the idea for months now and, if reports are to be believed, settling on a contract is all that is left to do.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has already claimed that a verbal agreement is in place and now AJ himself has added fuel to the hype with his recent comments in a guest column for Boxing News.

“How close is the Fury fight? I promise you it’s happening,” he wrote.

“But until you hear it from me, don’t buy into anything. I’m serious about the fight so when I announce it you’ll know it’s real.

“I’m taking my time because there has been a lot of back-and-forth for years. I’ve been chasing this road to 'undisputed' and when the time is right I’ll announce it and I’ll have my mind fully focused on the job at hand.”

“When it was Deontay Wilder in my way, that was my focus and he admitted we gave him lucrative offers that he turned down,” Joshua said.

“Now it’s Tyson Fury that’s my pure focus. The offers will be made, substantial offers.

“I’ve fought many champions before so it’s obvious to see we’ve done business with world champions before. It’s no different with Fury, he should take this fight with both hands. The money will be split down the middle.”

There can be no doubting that Joshua v Fury would be one of the biggest events in the history of British boxing.

The pair, who have been the biggest names in the heavyweight division of late, have been on a collision course for years.

Now, it seems we are only months away from seeing what could prove to be a monumental heavyweight battle as two swashbuckling foes tussle it out for the mythical title of Undisputed Champion of the world.

Make it happen, lads.

