The Premier League is close to wrapping up for 2020.

England's top-flight has never experienced such a tumultuous year since the 1992 rebranding with the season halted for three months, before a breakneck turnaround for the new campaign.

However, by hook or by crook, Europe's premier division has emerged from all the chaos and still rewarded us with some memorable moments along the way.

Premier League Team of the Year

And as if often the case when a year comes to a close, we can't help reflecting on the last 12 months and who stood out as the Premier League's top performers for 2020.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have already made their feelings public with an XI of their own, but we couldn't resist hopping on the trend by drawing up a GIVEMESPORT version.

So, strap yourselves in and prepare yourself for controversy as we inevitably hack off half the Premier League with our selection for the division's best XI for 2020:

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

What a revelation. After a stellar few months filling in for Arsenal, the Argentine - now valued at £16.20 million - saved a penalty on his Aston Villa debut and currently leads the Golden Glove race with eight clean sheets.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

A few errors and injuries have crept in during 2020/21, but Alexander-Arnold's blockbuster role in Liverpool's title win last season can't be ignored with an astonishing 13 assists from right-back.

Centre-back: James Tarkowski

Per WhoScored.com statistics and match ratings, Tarkowski was the second-best centre-back in Europe's top five leagues last season and already has five clean sheets in his pocket for 2020/21.

Centre-back: Virgil van Dijk

The only person to top Tarkowski? Van Dijk, of course, who consolidated his status as the world's best defender by playing every minute of Liverpool's title win on the way to a historic 99 points.

Left-back: Andrew Robertson

Arguably Liverpool's best player this season, Robertson is one of the best defensive full-backs in the business, while still boasting a phenomenal 17 Premier League assists since the start of 2019/20.

Central midfield: Bruno Fernandes

Seldom has a player made such a staggering impact upon moving to the Premier League, already wielding 18 goals, 13 assists and three Player of the Month awards in less than 12 months at Old Trafford.

Central midfield: Kevin De Bruyne

The best player in the Premier League. De Bruyne made the top three for the UEFA Player of the Year award in a stunning year where he notched a record-equalling 20 assists in England's top-flight.

Central midfield: Jack Grealish

Yes, we know this is the most top-heavy midfield three in history, but we couldn't help rewarding Villa's £45 million-rated star for a stellar 2020, leading his side to survival and amassing 11 goal contributions this season.

Right-wing: Mohamed Salah

As well as going a third consecutive season competing for the Golden Boot and bagging the title for good measure, Salah has flown out of the blocks in 2020/21 with 13 goals in 14 games to lead the scoring charts.

Centre forward: Jamie Vardy

Sorry, Harry Kane, but your injury means that Vardy has been the more consistent performer in 2020, helping himself to the Premier League Golden Boot and two more strikes than the Spurs man this season too.

Left-wing: Heung-min Son

With a breath-taking collection of 15 goal contributions in the Premier League this season, featuring a four-goal haul at Southampton, Son has established himself as one of the world's best players.

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

I guess the elephant in the room here is that Sadio Mane has gone missing.

I think people can probably stomach the absences of Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker a lot better than they can Mane, but in my defence, Neville and Carragher are singing from the same hymn sheet.

While, yes, Mane has the better all-round impact on his team, I want out-and-out goal scoring and goal creation from my front three and Son, who pockets £140,00-per-week, has been absolutely lethal under Jose Mourinho.

Eleven goals and four assists is a supreme record this season compared to Mane's total goal contribution of eight and the Tottenham star also racked up more assists than his Liverpool rival in 2019/20.

Yes, Mane might have outscored him in that historic year for Liverpool, but if we hone in on 2020 in isolation, the Senegalese's total of 14 falls comfortably short of the 17 that Son has mustered.

Then again, Liverpool have been absolutely imperious over the last 12 months, so I'd hardly begrudge anyone if they filled their entire starting XI with Jurgen Klopp's troops...

