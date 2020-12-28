Manchester United U23s were thrashed 6-1 by Chelsea U23s on December 18.

It was a dominant performance from the Blues at Kingsmeadow, young star Tino Anjorin scoring two of Chelsea's six goals.

Marcel Lewis (x2), Jude Soonsup-Bell and Charlie Brown also rippled the back of the net for the west London outfit, substitute Joe Hugill scoring United's consolation late on in the game.

Now, you'd think the Red Devils players would be keen to forget a game in which they were comprehensively outplayed in, right?

Well, that's not exactly been the case. On Sunday, 17-year-old Hannibal Mejbri uploaded an image of him sharing a laugh Chelsea's Pierre Ekwah to his official Instagram account.

Mejbri's post evidently angered teammate Teden Mengi, the 18-year-old centre-back commenting on the post: "The reason why we lost, too many friends and not enough enemies."

Mejbri replied to Mengi's comment: "It's good that you said WE."

Mengi, the captain of United's U23 side, added: "It's a team sport not an individual one."

The reaction from Mengi is an interesting one. On the one hand, it's nice to see a young player displaying a winning mentality, but is there any needed to air dirty laundry in public?

Probably not, especially when United's U23 side are already lingering dangerously close to the bottom of the Premier League 2 table.

The Red Devils are currently ninth, mustering only four wins from their opening 11 games and conceding 28 goals in the process - the most by any team in the division.

