Sivasspor's 3-0 loss to Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig today featured one of the most bizarre red cards of 2020.

In the 45th minute of the game, Sivasspor's Hakan Arslan was given his marching orders by the referee after receiving two yellow cards in the space of a minute.

The 32-year-old midfielder was initially cautioned for a pretty unique reason.

After a controversial decision during the game itself, Arslan decided to try and show the official a replay of the incident - and what he believed was the referee's mistake - on his phone.

The referee proceeded to show him a yellow card for his actions, with Arslan reacting by throwing his phone to the floor and kicking up a huge fuss on the touchline, resulting in a second caution for the Sivasspor man.

Madness, absolute madness and you can watch footage of the crazy incident below.

Arslan's ridiculous red card vs Besiktas

Is that the most ridiculous red card of 2020? It's certainly up there.

Sivasspor were only 1-0 down prior to Arslan's moment of madness, Guven Yalcin scoring in the 18th minute for Besiktas.

The hosts had to wait until the 84th minute to double their lead through Cyle Larin, before Oguzhan Ozyakup made it 3-0 in stoppage time.

It means Sivasspor are now 15th in the Super Lig table, while Besiktas are second and just a point behind table-toppers Galatasaray.

