Eden Hazard found himself at the centre of a hugely controversial incident during his first season with Chelsea back in January 2013.

The Belgian, who joined the Blues from Lille six months earlier, was shown a straight red card by referee Chris Foy for kicking a ball boy during a League Cup clash away at Swansea.

Hazard was attempting to retrieve the ball from the ball boy, who had fallen on top of it, and ended up kicking the teenager.

"The boy put his whole body on to the ball and I was just trying to kick the ball,” Hazard insisted after the match.

"I think I kicked the ball and not the boy. I apologise."

The ball boy was named as Charlie Morgan, the 17-year-old son of multi-millionaire Swansea director Martin Morgan.

The youngster took to Twitter after the incident to confirm that he would not be pressing charges against Hazard. South Wales Police also confirmed that no action would be taken against the Chelsea winger.

Morgan saw his following on the social media platform rocket from 600 to 100,0000 as a result of the incident.

He featured in several national newspapers as details about his ‘enviable lifestyle’ - involving luxury holidays and flash cars - surfaced.

It was reported that Morgan’s ambition was to start a business - and that dream soon became a reality.

Charlie, along with his best friend Jackson Quinn, spotted a gap in the market for a premium vodka - particularly in bottle service.

The pair subsequently created a company which you may have heard of: Au Vodka, a British ultra-premium brand that would eventually provide service to the likes of Costco, Selfridges and Harvey Nichols.

It’s understood that Charlie Sloth - the British DJ, producer and TV presenter - is a partial owner of the company.

"Inspired by gold, Au Vodka incorporates the periodic table where gold is a chemical element with the symbol Au and atomic number 79," the company’s website reads.

"We combine our British heritage and luxury ingredients together to create truly exceptional ultra-premium vodka. Recognized instantly by our signature gold bottle, Au Vodka is for those who choose individuality over common following."

Fair play to the lad. His company have gone from strength to strength recently.

You may have even been gifted a bottle of Au Vodka yourself over the festive period.

Judging by the reaction on social media, it certainly seems to have proved an incredibly popular beverage this Christmas.

