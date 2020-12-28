Chelsea have not enjoyed the Premier League festive period thus far.

After their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Boxing Day, the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by in-form Aston Villa this evening.

Frank Lampard's side took the lead at Stamford Bridge through Olivier Giroud, the Frenchman expertly connecting with Ben Chilwell's cross at the near post, taking his personal tally against Villa to 10 goals in 10 games.

The visitors came back strong in the second half, though and they equalised in the 50th minute through Anwar El-Ghazi, the winger's fifth goal in as many games.

Chilwell nearly won it at the death with a sensational volley, but the left-back's effort flew just wide of the far post.

It was a fairly entertaining game in west London and there was one rather comedic moment in the first half involving Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The Senegalese international flew out of his box to try and thwart a Villa attack, but ended up fouling teammate Christian Pulisic, who was trying to shepherd the ball out of play.

Pulisic didn't look overly pleased with Mendy's rash decision...

Mendy fouls his own teammate

A video clip that perfectly sums up Chelsea's recent form. Mendy was lucky he fouled Pulisic and not a Villa player!

The Blues are now a point behind Manchester United in fourth and the Red Devils have two games in hand over Lampard's side.

Chelsea are actually sixth in the table, behind Villa on goal difference and like United, Smith's outfit have two games in hand over the Blues.

Qualifying for next season's Champions League is far from guaranteed for Lampard, but there were at least a few positives for the manager during the 1-1 draw with Villa.

Both Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi were brilliant out wide, while Chilwell excelled in defence and as an attacking outlet.

However, German duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz flattered to deceive once again after coming off the bench, which will be of huge concern to the Chelsea boss.

News Now - Sport News