Man City transfers: £8m-rated player likely to join German giants

Jadon Sancho's move to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 looked like a turning point for English players.

Indeed, the winger proved to be a trailblazer in terms of leaving the comforts of the Premier League (well, the sidelines of it) and move into mainland Europe in search of first-team football to kick start his career.

Since he left Manchester City, a number of young players have followed suit, with the likes of Emile-Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Ademola Lookman moving abroad, though to not as much success as the Dortmund star.

Surely a regret for City given their struggles in attack this season, the same kind of situation could be on the cards again.

According to yesterday's print edition of the Daily Mirror (page 70), young winger Jayden Braaf will join the German giants in the summer after growing unhappy with his failure to break into the first-team.

An 18-year-old winger who joined from PSV two years ago, the Dutchman has only been afforded a run-out in the EFL Trophy, playing 58 minutes against Lincoln.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The Daily Mail recently suggested there had been a breakdown in communications between Braaf and the club, who are still thought to value him highly.

According to that report, they're likely to command a fee of around £8m and could insert a buy-back clause in any deal to take him away from the club.

Given City's struggles for goals and the departures of Sancho and Leroy Sane in recent years, keeping youngsters happy while trying to balance on winning major trophies does look to be a relative problem for the club.

Hopefully for them, more youngsters don't follow suit and stick around long-term.

