Arsenal have identified Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey as a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin, according to The Mirror.

Boyhood club Barcelona are lining up a move to bring Bellerin back to the Nou Camp and while Mikel Arteta will be eager to keep the Spain international in north London this January and next summer, Lamptey has nonetheless been identified as a possible successor.

The 20-year-old opted to leave Chelsea for the Seagulls last January and has been quick to make an impression on the south coast, this season providing one goal and one assist in eleven Premier League appearances while earning huge praise from Martin Keown back in September.

Lamptey - who Transfermarkt value at £16.2m - has been missing recently due to injury but that clearly hasn't stopped him from earning admiring glances from one of the Premier League's top clubs.

But would Lamptey actually be a good signing for the Gunners, or could this be a transfer gaffe in the making? GIVEMESPORT writers Christy Malyan, Jack Saville and Jonathan Gorrie provide their verdicts below...

Jack Saville

"It would be a major gamble from Edu to sign Lamptey based solely on the youngster's initial flurry at the start of the Premier League season. While Lamptey does appear to tick all the boxes for a potential Bellerin replacement - adept in both full-back and wing-back roles, rapid, positive on the front foot and brimming with potential to improve - he remains incredibly inexperienced at the top level.

"The youngster has just 20 Premier League appearances to his name and, though the signs are there to suggest he'll blossom into a fine player at this level, Arsenal should target a more established player to replace someone of Bellerin's relative seniority."

Jonathan Gorrie

"One of the most interesting tactical shifts in recent years has been Jurgen Klopp's search for creativity from previously unfashionable positions. Perhaps the German was not the first to do so but the importance he places on both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson as supply lines is certainly the most notable in the Premier League.

"So, with Arsenal's crippling lack of creativity being a major talking point this season and Houssem Aouar believed to have gone cold on the prospect of joining the Gunners, looking to do something similar with Lamptey may be an avenue worth exploring.

"A simple WhoScored comparison shows the Brighton man offering just 0.1 fewer key pass per game than Hector Bellerin in a team lacking the firepower Arsenal have and producing more crosses over the same period. Indeed, Arteta's reliance on getting the ball in the box has been well-documented this season, potentially offering Lamptey an important role."

Christy Malyan

"It's clearly very early days for Lamptey and while we've certainly seen him at his best in a Brighton shirt, sometimes it's more important to see potential signings at their worst to truly get an understanding of how good they can be.

"That being said, sometimes you just look at a young player and can tell there's something special about them. Lamptey is one of those - he's got an energy, a relentless mix of raw pace and aggression, that simply can't be taught and should take him a very long way in the beautiful game.

"He fits the modern style of full-back that's become a necessity for top Premier League clubs and if his performances for Brighton have proved anything, it's that he isn't intimidated by grand occasions - in fact, this season he's scored past Spurs, provided an assist versus Chelsea and won a penalty against United.

"It was probably a mistake for the Blues to let him go, and Arsenal would be wise to bring him back to the upper end of the Premier League before someone else does."

