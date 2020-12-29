Chelsea boss Frank Lampard did an excellent job during his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The legendary midfielder arrived from Derby County and led the Blues to fourth place in the Premier League table, plus an appearance in the FA Cup final, despite the fact he was unable to sign any players due to a transfer ban.

Big things were expected from Lampard at the start of the current campaign after he signed Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva in deals worth a combined £222 million.

The new-look Chelsea were tipped by some to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for this season’s Premier League title, and they got off to a pretty encouraging start.

Lampard’s side lost just one of their opening 12 fixtures - against Liverpool in September - but their form has dropped off a cliff in recent weeks.

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Everton on December 12 before losing 2-1 away at Wolves three days later. They then beat West Ham 3-0 on December 21 but have since lost to strugglers Arsenal (3-1) and were only able to draw 1-1 with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The west London outfit now sit sixth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have played two fewer games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under pressure for much of the season but the Man Utd boss is outperforming many of his rival managers, Lampard included, at this moment in time.

Back in January, few would have predicted that Solskjaer and Lampard’s fortunes would reverse quite so dramatically by the end of 2020.

However, Roy Keane appeared to see it coming.

The former United captain got into a heated debate with Jamie Carragher after the Red Devils suffered a 2-0 defeat away at Anfield.

Keane passionately argued that Solskjaer deserved more time and couldn’t understand why Lampard, in comparison, was receiving so much praise from the media despite losing eight matches.

“Give Ole a bit of time,” Keane said. “How long has Ole been in the job? Give the man a chance. I watched Chelsea last night, they're a decent team, but they couldn't get the job done. Lampard has lost eight games, but for some reason 'Frank's doing alright'. Maybe because he's English, I don't know.”

After Carragher pointed out that Lampard was ahead of Man Utd despite the transfer ban, Keane added: “Look at Frank's track record and CV. He went to Derby and didn't get promoted, but Frank’s got all the answers for Chelsea. He hasn’t. Give him time. It's nothing to do with Ole and all this carry-on. And the three managers before Ole, are you saying they don't know what the game is about, Jamie? They know what the game is about.”

Carragher then asked Keane how much longer he would give Solskjaer, and his answer didn’t convince every United fan at the time.

“I’d give Ole certainly another year,” the Irishman responded. “One hundred per cent - another year.”

Watch the clip in full here...

Almost exactly one year on and it’s fair to say Keane was bang on the money.

Not only was it the right decision to give Solskjaer at least one more year, but it’s also patently clear that Lampard doesn’t have all the answers at Chelsea.

However, just as Solskjaer deserved more time to put things right in January, Lampard also deserves the same opportunity in 2021.

