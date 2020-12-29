Chelsea’s run of unconvincing form continued on Monday night when they played out a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard’s side have now picked up just one victory from their previous five league outings and sit sixth in the Premier League table.

Olivier Giroud put the Blues 1-0 up from a Ben Chilwell cross in the 34th minute but Anwar El Ghazi levelled the scores early in the second half.

Some felt that VAR should have ruled out El Ghazi’s equaliser due a ‘foul’ by Jack Grealish on Andreas Christensen in the build-up to the goal.

However, former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg - speaking on Amazon Prime’s coverage - was not in agreement. He felt it was a mere coming together between the two players and it was the correct decision by referee Stuart Attwell to wave play on.

It was another 17 second later before the El Ghazi turned Matty Cash’s cross into the net at the back post.

Christensen, throughout that rather lengthy period of time, continued to lay on the floor holding his leg.

Watch the incident here…

Was that a foul on Christensen?

Not in the eyes of Chelsea legend John Terry, who was at Stamford Bridge in his current role as Aston Villa’s assistant manager.

A Chelsea fan responded to Terry’s latest Instagram post with the following comment: “You’d have been raging at that equaliser John. The sporting side of the game has disappeared.”

Terry then replied bluntly: “He should have got up.”

Here’s the screenshot…

But how have Chelsea fans reacted to Terry’s eyebrow-raising comment?

It may come as a surprise that the vast majority of supporters appear to be on Terry’s side. They believe that Christensen should have got up instead of rolling about on the floor…

Christensen went on to play the full 90 minutes but Chelsea failed to score the goal that would have earned them a much-needed three points.

