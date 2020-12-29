Wolves have made a loan enquiry for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, according to The Athletic.

The Molineux outfit have struggled in front of goal since star striker Raul Jimenez suffered a horrific skull fracture in a recent 2-1 win over Arsenal.

They failed to find the net in the following two games, meaning they have managed just four goals in their last five Premier League outings.

And it appears Nuno Santo is keen to address the issue in January. The report claims a list of 30 potential strike additions has been whittled down to a handful, with Jovic one of the names still in contention.

However, whether a deal can be struck with Real Madrid remains to be seen. Wolves would only want to take Jovic on loan for the rest of the season, whereas his current employers would likely prefer a deal that includes a permanent transfer.

But regardless, is Jovic even the right mid-season signing for Wolves, or should they be looking elsewhere? GIVEMESPORT writers Christy Malyan, Jack Saville and Jonathan Gorrie provide their verdicts below...

Jack Saville

"Wolves haven't been the same beast in Jimenez's absence and with the inexperienced Fabio Silva naturally requiring time to settle into his new surroundings, it's no surprise that Nuno and co. are eyeing a centre-forward of Jovic's stature. The Serbian has stagnated since moving to Real Madrid but the Santiago Bernabeu is no ordinary place.

"Jovic's prolific return of 27 goals in 48 games for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2018/19 season showcased his deadly eye for goal, and if Wolves can overcome the reported option to buy stumbling block in negotiations, it could be a game changer for Nuno in the second half of the season."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Part of Jimenez's charm was his ability to act as a focal point in attack, as well as his deadly finishing in front of goal.

"The Mexican's six Premier League assists trailed only Adama Traore within the context of the Wolves squad and his 2.3 aerial duels won per game were the most of any of Nuno Santo's attackers. So, with the likes of Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto already having proven capable of finding the back of the net, it seems sensible to move for a striker who can help bring them into the game given how many goals the team have lost already through Jimenez's injury.

"Luka Jovic, while prolific in his final season with Eintracht Frankfurt, is simply not that kind of striker.

"Football.london noted how the Serbian's hold-up play looked sloppy when playing Chelsea in the Europa League for the German outfit in 2019 and the Serbian has never provided more than five assists over a season. In the air, his highest successful duel average at club level is just 1.9 per game, so he doesn't appear to offer the same physical presence Jimenez does.

"Amid links with Salomon Rondon - a proven target man at Premier League level - Jovic would do little to replace the stricken striker."

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

Christy Malyan

"Make no mistake about it, Jovic and Jimenez are incredibly different kinds of centre-forward, but Wolves don't necessarily need a like-for-like replacement.

"They've still created their fair share of chances in recent games, they've just struggled to put them away - in fact, in three of the five games since Jimenez's injury, they've had more efforts on goal than the opposition, while they managed only one less than Chelsea and two less than Liverpool.

"More than Jimenez being a focal point, Wolves have missed his ability to convert opportunities - and that's something Jovic can replace. His final season at Frankfurt resulted in 17 Bundesliga goals.

"So yes, Jovic is something a little different to what we've come to expect from a Wolves centre-forward, but that only suits Nuno's push for evolution this season.

"Having pushed a number of the old guard out the door in the summer and even reverted to a back four for periods of this term, it's clear the Wolves boss is trying to take his side in a different and seemingly more expansive direction - with that in mind, Jovic could even be a better fit than Jimenez."

News Now - Sport News