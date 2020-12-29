Arsenal are set to be a busy team in the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta's squad is in desperate need of new additions after a poor start to the 2020/21 season and the Gunners have already been linked with a plethora of talented players.

Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt, Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia and Brighton's Tariq Lamptey are just some of the names to have featured in the Arsenal rumours mills over recent days.

Potential moves for all three of the players mentioned above make sense for the north London side, as each man would seriously improve Arteta's squad.

However, one of the latest names to be linked with a January move to Arsenal makes absolutely no sense at all.

Well, from the north London club's perspective anyway...

The player we're talking about is none other than Diego Costa. As reported by AS, Arsenal are considering a move for the striker after Atletico Madrid told the Spaniard that he can leave the club in January.

Costa's exit would mean Atletico can pursue a winger in the winter transfer market and as a result of Arsenal not being a direct Champions League rival, Diego Simeone's side would consider letting the hot-headed striker leave on a free transfer, six months before his contract expires.

A former Chelsea player, who would command a enormous salary, signing on a free at the age of 32? It appears the Gunners are looking to add another Willian-like player to their already fractured squad.

Clearly, Arteta and the board have not learned their lesson.

Costa - valued at just £9m on Transfermarkt - would simply be yet another example of woeful recruitment from Arsenal, as the Spaniard's best days are firmly behind him.

Given the fact that the Atletico striker has also been struck down with numerous serious injuries over the past few years, he'd probably be a worse free transfer than Willian - which is saying something.

Steer clear of Costa and move for the likes of Brandt and Buendia, Arsenal!

