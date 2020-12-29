Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho is keeping tabs on Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos

Tottenham were impressive to start the 2020/21 season.

Jose Mourinho's side were the Premier League's early pace setters as they produced some good results.

But their form has dropped off in recent weeks.

Spurs have now dropped to seventh after going winless in their last four games.

Their most recent Premier League game came against Wolves, where they conceded a late goal to draw 1-1.

It's obvious that Spurs need to strengthen if they are going to win a trophy this season.

And Mourinho is eyeing a player who is no stranger to lifting silverware.

According to the Evening Standard, Mourinho believes his side need an experienced centre-back.

And he has identified Sergio Ramos as a potential signing, with Tottenham keeping tabs on his contract situation at Real Madrid.

Ramos' contract at Madrid runs out in June and he is able to speak to non-Spanish clubs when January begins.

There have been reports that Ramos could be seeking a move away from the Spanish capital.

Mourinho knows Ramos well having managed him during his stint as Real Madrid manager.

The report also says that Tottenham could renew their interest in Inter's Milan Škriniar.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Ramos moving to Tottenham would be a huge shock.

And if Mourinho is looking for an experienced defender, they don't come much better than the Real Madrid star.

Ramos, now 34, remains one of the best defenders in world football.

He's won it all during his career, including the World Cup with Spain and four Champions League trophies.

He is no stranger to lifting silverware and his winning mentality would massively benefit Spurs as they look to end their trophy drought.

A sticking point would be his wages. Ramos would command a huge pay packet which may put off Tottenham.

It's also unknown whether he would want to join Spurs. That's no disrespect to the north London club but, if Ramos does want to leave Madrid, he would surely have no shortage of suitors.

Still, he would be a brilliant signing if Mourinho is able to bring him to the club.

