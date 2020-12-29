Leeds Transfer News: Club keeping tabs on West Brom star

Leeds and Brighton are keeping tabs on West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to The Sun.

Johnstone had made the most saves of any Premier League goalkeeper prior to Monday's round of fixtures but Alan Nixon reports that his contract situation could see the 27-year-old leave the Hawthorns before the end of January.

The 6 foot 4 shot-stopper's contract is due to expire at the end of next season, meaning West Brom may end up getting minimal value for him in the summer if they're relegated to the Championship and his deal only has twelve months left to run.

Accordingly, it's claimed a big offer in January could force an exit, especially if the Baggies appear all-but-doomed to drop out of the Premier League come the end of next month.

Not a great deal of detail is given on Leeds and Brighton's interest, except for the fact they're looking for a top-quality keeper and they're "keeping tabs" on the West Brom glovesman.

But would Johnstone be a good signing for the Yorkshire outfit? GIVEMESPORT writers Jack Saville, Jonathan Gorrie and Christy Malyan give their verdicts below...

Jack Saville

"Illan Meslier has been fantastic for Leeds United since replacing Kiko Casilla as the club's number one and it would be unjust for him to lose his place to Johnstone midway through the season. The Frenchman has both the mettle and technical ability to play difficult passes under pressure from the opposition, while his reflexes have saved the Whites on plenty of occasions this season.

"There is no doubt that Johnstone is an appealing prospect but it would be betrayal from Marcelo Bielsa to bring in the West Brom stopper to replace Meslier given his opening to life in the Premier League. Burnley's dubiously disallowed goal on Sunday highlighted Meslier's weakness in dealing with crosses into the box, but a tailored bulking regime should help boost his confidence when commanding his penalty area. Leeds would undo all of Meslier's progress with a morale-sapping deal for Johnstone."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Despite all the criticisms of Leeds United's defence this season, it's important to remember they have kept five clean sheets already, the fourth-highest tally in the division.

"Indeed, it's not as if they appear to have a goalkeeper letting them down, it's just that the sheer nature of the Marcelo Bielsa system can occasionally leave the team as a whole exposed.

"Meslier has been the nailed-on first choice so far and looks to have the Argentine's trust so it's not clear what Johnstone would be getting were he to leave West Brom for Leeds. As impressive as he's been for the Baggies, what's the sense in leaving for a club you're not guaranteed to start for?

"Unlikely to be short of offers even if West Brom go down, there are better moves out there for him."

Christy Malyan

"Meslier deserves a lot of credit for how he's fared this season. Being a first-choice goalkeeper at any level is a huge responsibly for a 20-year-old to undertake, but even more so in the Premier League for a side that have only just earned promotion from the Championship and play an incredibly open style of football.

"He's clearly a talented shot-stopper and his rate of progression is certainly impressive, but there have been some mistakes this term - such as the clanger against Crystal Palace - and considering how susceptible Leeds are to conceding anyway, for me it makes sense to bring in a goalkeeper with a bit more experience, especially if they're enjoying Johnstone's level of form.

"It addresses a key weakness, and in a season where Leeds will likely have to fight until the very end to guarantee survival, swapping Meslier for Johnstone could be potentially a crucial upgrade."

