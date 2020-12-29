Chelsea's poor form continued as they drew 1-1 with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.

The Blues took the lead in the 34th minute through Olivier Giroud.

But Anwar El Ghazi restored parity just after the break.

Ben Chilwell went close to winning all three points for his side late on but his rasping volley went just past the post.

Tammy Abraham was an unused substitute during his side's draw.

But, despite not actually taking to the pitch, the English striker has still gone viral after an awkward exchange with referee, Stuart Attwell, before the game.

Abraham was making his way through the tunnel and towards the pitch when he tried to fist bump Attwell.

But the official didn't see Abraham's hand and bent down - promoting an amusing reaction from the Chelsea striker.

Abraham was not to be denied though and he kept his hand out until Attwell finally gave him a fist bump.

It was an amusing incident and the post has gone viral, attracting over 26k 'likes' and 2.7k retweets at the time of writing.

We've all been there, Tammy!

Pulisic's reaction in the background is also humorous. The American forward caught the whole incident but he didn't look too pleased.

Chelsea are now sixth in the Premier League, six points behind Liverpool.

Frank Lampard's position as manager is now under threat but he was pleased with his side despote dropping points against Villa.

"We started really well, Villa had some moments, we dealt with them in the first half. We came through the first half really well and get a goal that we deserved," he said, per the Independent.

“Second half, we concede when we’ve got a man on the floor. That’s kind of the run we’re in at the minute. And then we pushed, we pushed and we couldn’t break the deadlock in the end to get the win. But attitude-wise, effort-wise, some of the play was really good against a good team.

"A lot of our play was really good. We forced quite a few corners, late in the game we came on strong; [Ben Chilwell] nearly scores an incredible goal and Timo [Werner] has a chance. So, lots of [positive] things.

"And when you’re in a bit of a tough moment, sometimes things don’t quite go for you; a month ago, probably we win that game – things go for you with a little bit of belief. Now it’s a tough little moment, so you have to fight through it.

“But I can’t ask for more from what the players gave, the way they worked."

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

News Now - Sport News