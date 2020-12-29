Chelsea's run of just one win in their last five games is mounting the pressure on manager Frank Lampard.

After spending £222m in the summer, the Blues were expected to emerge as genuine competitors to Liverpool in the Premier League title race this season.

Lampard's squad boasts enormous depth - with the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Jorginho only playing bit-part roles this season - as well as some of the finest talents in the Premier League, such as winger Christian Pulisic, striker Timo Werner and enforcer N'golo Kante.

Despite that wealth of talent, though, Chelsea have won less than half of their first 16 games this season and are now amid their poorest run of results of the campaign.

In their last five outings, the west Londoners have lost to Everton, Wolves and Arsenal - the kind of sides you need to beat to be legitimate title contenders - and drawn to Aston Villa.

And it appears that latter result, last night's 1-1 affair with the Villans at Stamford Bridge - has had a significant impact on Lampard's job security.

Before Christmas, Lampard was 22/1 to become the next Premier League manager to leave his post, making him only the eighth-likeliest gaffer to either get the sack or walk away.

But the situation has changed dramatically and Lampard is now the joint-second likeliest manager to get the bullet with odds of 7/2 - the same as Sheffield United's Chris Wilder, whose side are yet to pick up a win this season.

In fact, the only manager more likely to go than Lampard right now is Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson, most likely because the Eagles haven't won in five games and managed to concede ten goals combined against Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, is the man benefitting most from Lampard's misfortune. Arsenal's 3-1 win over Chelsea on Boxing Day appears to have triggered the sharp drop in Lampard's sacking odds, as well as a much-needed lift in the Gunners gaffer's.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

Indeed, before Christmas Arteta was the odds-on favourite to leave Arsenal at 4/6, however that victory alone has pushed him up to 4/1 - by no means out of the woods yet, but certainly not as doomed as he seemed less than a week ago.

Of course, how much attention should be paid to the bookies' reckoning remains a matter of debate. The drastic fluctuation over the last few days in itself shows how uncertain they seem to be of anyone's fate right now.

Nonetheless, it also highlights how quickly things can change in football. At the start of December, Chelsea were third and just two points away from taking top spot; now they're sixth with at least one more game played than most of their rivals, and their manager is under huge pressure to turn things around.

Here's a look at the current odds in full for the next Premier League manager to leave their post, either by choice or involuntarily...

Jurgen Klopp - 100/1

Brendan Rodgers - 80/1

No manager to leave (by end of season) - 66/1

Jose Mourinho - 66/1

Carlo Ancelotti - 66/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl - 50/1

Pep Guardiola - 50/1

Dean Smith - 40/1

Marcelo Bielsa - 33/1

David Moyes - 33/1

Sean Dyche - 25/1

Nuno Santo - 25/1

Scott Parker - 20/1

Sam Allardyce - 20/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 20/1

Graham Potter - 12/1

Steve Bruce - 5/1

Mikel Arteta - 4/1

Frank Lampard - 7/2

Chris Wilder - 7/2

Roy Hodgson - 3/1

News Now - Sport News