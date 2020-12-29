The WWE world is now in mourning after the passing of Jon Huber aka “Luke Harper” after the 41-year-old passed away late on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Mr. Huber’s wife Amanda had the horrible task of confirming the news to fans via Instagram.

She revealed that her husband had a lung issue which was not related to Covid and that he lost his battle with the issue.

AEW also paid tribute to Huber by posting that he was a mentor and was a fierce talent but also had an exceedingly kind soul.

Huber was more recently seen performing under his alias Brodie Lee in AEW and was often referred to as The Exalted One with the brand releasing a statement and calling the situation heartbreaking.

Chief brand officer of AEW Brandi Rhodes gave her own respects to Huber by saying: "I love and miss you Jon. Thank you for everything you've done for me and my family. We all love you so very much. You were such a great man. It's been my pleasure and privilege to know and work with you. Your family is our family now. We will watch over them. Rest now friend. Broken heart."

As the outpouring of emotions continued, it was fellow performer Chris Jericho who posted a wonderful memory of Jon Huber to his social media account.

Jericho posted: "It's Saturday. You know what that means... Backstage in Mexico in 2015. Brodie was annoyed that he didn't have his own merch t-shirt, so one of the brothers got a bunch made in his honour. We all wore them in tribute to the dude, cause everybody loved him. Just a wonderful man!"

Hall of fame wrestler Edge and WWE executive Stephanie McMahon also took to social media to give their condolences to their fallen colleague.

Adam Copeland (Edge) said: "This is devastating. Jon was just... great. A great, funny, immensely talented, warm, family driven human being. All of our love, thoughts and warmth to his family."

Then McMahon posted: "I'm so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber. We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man. #RIPBrodieLee"

Brian Myers, aka Curtis Hawkins, however, was not happy with how WWE remembered their former employee on this week's Monday Night RAW.

He shared his emotional thoughts on the way it was dealt with by posting on his Twitter account: "No 10 bell salute? No video package? This man was beloved by his peers & we’re all grieving hard. This isn’t right."

It is hard to comprehend that someone who was so loved by all his family and friends, as well as the entire wrestling community, did not even get the proper send off that he well and truly deserved.

There was no video package like there was for The Ultimate Warrior aka Brian Hellwig, and to cap it off, there was no 10 bell salute for their colleague.

Huber deserved a proper send off.

News Now - Sport News