The two boxing superstars have fought twice before, but both as middleweights. Since then, Canelo has moved up weight divisions to as far as light heavyweight to compete in the ring.

Meanwhile, Golovkin has only fought at middleweight, and currently holds the IBF middleweight world title.

The first spectacular fight between the pair took place back in 2017, and ended in a split draw. In a rematch a year later, Canelo took the victory via majority decision.

The two fights will go down as two greats, with both competing at the highest level and giving the fans two of the most exciting middleweight fights in history.

Both have been in the ring within the past month, too. First, Golovkin returned to the ring to defeat Polish middleweight Kamil Szeremeta, stopping the fight before the eighth round.

Meanwhile, 24 hours later, Alvarez went toe-to-toe with British super-middleweight Callum Smith. A dominant performance from Canelo resulted in a unanimous points decision in favour of the Mexican.

Canelo Alvarez now holds the WBA, WBC and The Ring Magazine super-middleweight belts, and looks to compete in this weight class only in the future.

In an interview with BoxingScene, Alvarez’s trainer and manager, Eddie Reynoso said: “Saul Alvarez is going to fight at 168lbs moving forward.

When asked about a potential bout to complete a trilogy with GGG, he added: “We’re not doing any favours to Golovkin or anybody else in coming down in weight to 160lbs.

“Golovkin has been fighting lower-level fighters lately. Canelo has been fighting the very best.

Reynoso continued confidently regarding Canelo, saying: “We’re the A-side now. We’ll see what comes out of negotiations. We’re waiting on offers. We don’t have anything secured yet.

“We’re open to a fight with Golovkin at 168lbs”.

If the trilogy fight is confirmed, boxing fans all across the world should be very excited, for what will arguably be another great bout between the two.

