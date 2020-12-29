Mesut Ozil has hit rock bottom at Arsenal this season.

Having been exiled from the Gunners' Premier League and Europa League squads, the playmaker hasn't made a first team appearance since March.

Many have been saddened to witness the former Germany international's unhappy situation, which seems all the stranger in light of the north Londoners' dearth of creativity.

It's in the interests of all parties that the World Cup winner moves on. Arsenal are keen to get his £350,000-a-week wages off the books and Ozil himself is desperate to start playing regular football again.

The only question is whether any suitors will come forth in the January transfer window, which opens on Saturday.

According to Italian publication Tuttosport, Arsenal may have already found one such club who are willing to take the misfit playmaker off their hands.

It's claimed Juventus have made an approach to sign him on loan for the second half of the season with a view to making the deal permanent in the summer when his contract expires.

The Bianconeri are willing to pay half of his wages, leaving the other 50% to his current club.

Andrea Pirlo's side have made a sub-par start to their own campaign, sitting sixth in Serie A. That's in spite of 12 goals in 10 games from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Linking up with Ronaldo was part of Ozil's bread and butter at Real Madrid. In fact, the duo were so prolific together - assisting one another 34 times (27 of those goals coming from the midfielder) - that the Portuguese was reportedly furious when Ozil was sold in 2013.

Only Karim Benzema (31) has provided Ronaldo with more assists in his career.

Per AS, the forward told his international teammates that the £42 million transfer as "very bad news for me...he was the player who best knew my moves in front of goal".

The duo were pivotal to Los Blancos' La Liga title triumph under Jose Mourinho in 2012 as they ended Barcelona's period of dominance.

When Ozil and Ronaldo lit up La Liga

In fact, there's a montage of the pair entitled 'Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil - The Perfect Duo' which illustrates just how telepathic a connection the Real attackers enjoyed in their prime at the Bernabeu.

Featuring every single goal they teamed up for in white, it's easy to see why such footage will get Juventus fans excited.

Ozil has previously spoken about how much he enjoyed playing alongside Ronaldo.

"Another thing people always ask me about is what it was like to play with Cristiano Ronaldo and all I can say is that I’ve never seen a person like him," he told Arsenal's official website.

“I really enjoyed playing with him because he made me better on the pitch and he’s a great guy off it, too. I gave him loads of assists and he doesn’t need me to remind him of that!

“It was easy to play with him because you didn’t need to create a lot of chances. Even if I just gave him two passes, he would score two goals and that’s why he’s one of the greatest footballers who’s ever lived.”

News Now - Sport News