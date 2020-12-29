Sheffield Wednesday manager news: South American boss considered to replace Tony Pulis

Sheffield Wednesday's dramatic season took another turn last night with news breaking of Tony Pulis' sacking.

Indeed, the development came just over 24 hours after The Sun's Alan Nixon revealed in the print edition of Sunday's paper that Owls players thought the Welshman was set to walk out.

However, the club took the decision to end his time in charge after just 10 games and attention now turns to finding his successor.

According to the Daily Mail, former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet is under consideration for the now-vacant role.

The Uruguayan has been out of work since leaving Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in 2018 and was recently linked with a return to the Black Cats, though is understood to want a job further up the footballing pyramid.

Former Barnsley boss Jose Morais is also reportedly in the frame though any manager is likely to have limited funds in the transfer market given some of the problems behind the scenes at the club.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It looks to be a real mess at Hillsborough right now and anyone stepping into the job will have their work cut out for them.

With points deductions and players not being paid, this is a very bleak situation for the Owls and they surely need a firefighter in order to keep them in the Championship.

Poyet has previously undertaken a similar job at Sunderland (though he was eventually sacked) but, given the fact he's thought to have fallen out with the owners of the last club he worked for because of their actions off the field, he may not suitable for a club with so many problems there.

