At UFC 229, McGregor returned to the Octagon, going toe-to-toe with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. A fourth-round submission meant The Notorious One couldn’t reclaim his title.

After the fight, the Irishman claimed he wasn’t focused on the fight and fought in the bout with a broken foot.

McGregor was away from the UFC to pursue his fight in a boxing ring against Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, that took place back in 2017.

Dillon Danis is a teammate of Conor McGregor’s, for those that aren’t aware, with the pair usually training together.

On a Twitch stream with the Nelk Boys, Danis stated that he believes a fully fit McGregor would finish Khabib in a rematch, and that it wouldn’t be a close bout.

He said: “I hope so. The thing is, I don’t think it would be close, I really don’t. If Conor’s mindset is like how it is now, it won’t be close.

“Trust me, I know what McGregor can do ability-wise, it wouldn’t be a close fight. Khabib is a one-dimensional fighter, Conor would put him away in five rounds. Look at his last fight and how good he did, that fight was his fight.

With the right mindset and the right camp, it doesn’t even come close. I would bet my soul and everything I have in my possession that he would beat Khabib the second time

It isn’t the first time Danis has claimed a McGregor victory in a rematch either – Danis was a guest Ariel Helwani’s MMA podcast later that year, as he looked to clear the air about the brawl after the clash at UFC 229.

Shortly after UFC 229, Danis was banned from competing in the promotion for over seven months due to an altercation between the two camps following Khabib’s victory.

However, Danis claimed: “Conor vs. Khabib will 100% happen again. McGregor will win”.

