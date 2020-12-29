Crystal Palace transfer news: Potential deal with Euro giants in early stages

The signing of Eberechi Eze has been a success in more ways than one.

Indeed, while the summer signing has impressed in his own right during his maiden voyage in the Premier League, the fact Crystal Palace have another exciting attacker on which to call has freed up a certain Wilfried Zaha.

Back amongst the goals this season after a difficult time of it last year, the over-reliance on him has dwindled somewhat thanks to Eze.

The former QPR youngster now leads the way in terms of dribbles per game (1.8 via WhoScored), a metric Zaha previously dominated at Selhurst Park, allowing the Ivorian to drift into the centre.

While that is obviously a positive development in terms of building a team, Zaha's goalscoring this season is thought to have sparked the interest of a European giant.

Clearly, Palace fans will be more than used to seeing the former Manchester United man linked with a big move but, according to The Sun, a resurgent AC Milan are chasing the 28-year-old and view him as the final piece of the puzzle in their attempts to loosen Juventus' stranglehold on Serie A.

The report suggests any deal to take him to San Siro is likely in its early stages but Milan aren't thought to be put off by the fact he's close to 30, such is the strength of their interest.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While Palace are in a strong position in terms of negotiating given his contract runs until 2023, there may be an argument into selling the player at the end of the season.

Clearly, he's a hugely important figure at Selhurst Park but, should he not sign a new contract (keep in mind, he did hand in a transfer request last year), there will only be two windows in which to bank big money for him.

With the club understood to be looking to refresh the squad, perhaps it's better to make the tough decision to sell him sooner rather than later in order to ensure they get maximum value out of the sale.

News Now - Sport News