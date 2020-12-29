Rangers news: New contract for player high-up on club's agenda

Considering what's happened this season, it'd take a brave person to argue against Rangers being the best team in Scotland.

The Steven Gerrard project has taken just over two seasons to get into full flow but, given the fact they're sixteen points clear at the top, the former England captain looks to be delivering.

While the focus will be on the here and now in their attempts to end Celtic's league dominance, reports from the Scottish Sun suggest the Gers boss and Ross Wilson have an exciting prospect for the future too.

They claim that Nathan Patterson is highly-rated by both Gerrard and Wilson and securing his future will reportedly be high on the agenda for those working behind the scenes.

Promoted into the first-team on a fairly regular basis this season in terms of matchday squads, the 19-year-old's contract runs until 2022 and, as a right-back, could potentially offer a long-term heir to James Tavernier.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The teenager has previously hinted he would like a loan move in order to further his development, though his ultimate goal is to play in the Gers' first-team.

Clearly a highly-rated player, securing his long-term future and allowing him to experience first-team football elsewhere before potentially replacing Tavernier (who has been linked with a big-money move away after a wonderful season for the first-team) seems like prudent long-term planning.

News Now - Sport News