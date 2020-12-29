Everton transfer news: Serie A club line up January move for high-earner

It's hard to knock anything Everton have done this season despite a brief wobble given they currently sit second in the Premier League after Christmas.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, the Toffees look well-placed to build an exciting project at Goodison Park.

However, one high earner could depart despite the recent success.

According to Gazetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Roma could make a move to sign Bernard in an attempt to strengthen their frontline should they manage to sell Carlos Perez.

The Brazilian has only been afforded eight appearances this season and is thought to be one of the highest earners at the club, reportedly picking up a £120k-per-week salary.

With Richarlison and James Rodriguez largely operating either side of Dominic Calvert-Lewin in a 4-3-3 system and Alex Iwobi capable of deputising, his chances of commanding much of a first-team berth do look reasonably remote at the moment.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Back in October, the player's agent revealed he'd asked Everton if the 28-year-old could leave Goodison Park but was apparently rejected.

However, he did tell LaRoma24 (via Football Italia) that he believed a deal could be done for around €7m (roughly £6.3m) ahead of the January window, which would represent reasonably good business for Everton.

Obviously, he's on a hefty pay packet but he was signed for free and isn't getting near the first-team, so making that kind of money on him as he heads for the final year of his contract should be a tempting prospect.

In November, The Athletic spoke of the need to get players off the wage bill before strengthening further. With that in mind, moving him on soon could be a good idea.

