Chelsea's poor form continued on Monday evening as they drew 1-1 with Aston Villa.

Olivier Giroud gave the Blues the lead, but Anwar El Ghazi's goal five minutes after the break meant the two teams shared the spoils.

That result leaves Chelsea sixth in the Premier League table, having picked up 26 points from their opening 16 games.

Frank Lampard's side have won just once from their last six games and the Englishman's position as manager now looks under threat.

On the back of Chelsea's poor form, we've decided to rank their first-team squad from 'World-class' to 'Get rid ASAP'.

World-class: N'Golo Kante

Kante remains one of the best defensive midfielders around. At this point in time, he's Chelsea's only player that will get in almost any team in the world.

Very good: Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic

Chilwell, Mendy and Silva have all been great signings for Chelsea.

James, 21, is one of the best full backs in the Premier League already, while Mount is playing at a very high level.

Ziyech and Pulisic are both incredible players but they have had their injury problems in the past. The former's absence has been a major reason for their dip in form.

Decent: Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, Willy Caballero

Abraham and Giroud are both decent options up front.

Zouma has been good this season, having scored four Premier League goals already. He finally looks to have cemented a position in the first-team.

Kovacic remains a reliable midfielder. Jorginho scraped into this tier, but he has to improve if he wants to stay at the club.

Azpilicueta and Caballero are both good backups to have.

Needs to improve: Timo Werner, Kai Havertz

So much was expected from both Werner and Havertz when they joined for big money in the summer. So far, both have disappointed.

In fairness, Lampard's tactics do not get the best out of the pair.

Werner is stuck out on the left-wing, while Havertz is also not usually used in his most effective position.

It's early days for the duo at Chelsea but they both need to improve.

Potential: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour, Fikayo Tomori

Hudson-Odoi has been unlucky to not be given more first-team action this season. Gilmour and Tomori may both benefit from moves away.

Get rid ASAP: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Palmieri, Andreas Christensen

Kepa has been an absolute disaster. He arrived as the world's most expensive goalkeeper but he has dropped clanger after clanger for Chelsea.

Alonso is a great wing-back, but he's not good enough defensively to be successful in a back four.

Emerson Palmieri is also not up to the standard required of a Chelsea player, while Rudiger and Christensen should be replaced.

