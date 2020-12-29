James Wade hits nine-darter at the 2021 PDC World Championship vs Stephen Bunting

James Wade

James Wade recorded a nine-darter in his PDC World Championship match against Stephen Bunting on Tuesday afternoon.

The scores were level at 2-2 when the Aldershot thrower hit the perfect leg.

Wade started off with two consecutive 180s to set up a 141 finish.

And the 37-year-old took out 141 with T20, T19, D12 to create history.

It was the first perfect leg in five years at Alexandra Palace and you can watch it below:

That's typical James Wade.

He's just made history yet he doesn't look happy at all. Anyone that records a perfect leg on the biggest stage of all would be jumping around with joy.

In fact, Stephen Bunting, who Wade was playing against, looked even happier than him!

James Wade

It's just a shame that no crowd to watch it live. It's just not the same without seeing the whole crowd erupt in celebration.

The nine-darter was even stranger given Wade was playing extremely poor at the time.

And he eventually succumbed to defeat, with Bunting prevailing 4-2. Wade averaged just 88, which is a very poor standard.

Bunting will now play Ryan Searle for a place in the quarter-finals.

