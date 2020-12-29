James Wade recorded a nine-darter in his PDC World Championship match against Stephen Bunting on Tuesday afternoon.

The scores were level at 2-2 when the Aldershot thrower hit the perfect leg.

Wade started off with two consecutive 180s to set up a 141 finish.

And the 37-year-old took out 141 with T20, T19, D12 to create history.

It was the first perfect leg in five years at Alexandra Palace and you can watch it below:

That's typical James Wade.

He's just made history yet he doesn't look happy at all. Anyone that records a perfect leg on the biggest stage of all would be jumping around with joy.

In fact, Stephen Bunting, who Wade was playing against, looked even happier than him!

It's just a shame that no crowd to watch it live. It's just not the same without seeing the whole crowd erupt in celebration.

The nine-darter was even stranger given Wade was playing extremely poor at the time.

And he eventually succumbed to defeat, with Bunting prevailing 4-2. Wade averaged just 88, which is a very poor standard.

Bunting will now play Ryan Searle for a place in the quarter-finals.

News Now - Sport News