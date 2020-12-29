In this Premier League season like no other, could we be in for a few surprises at the end of the season?

Although Liverpool end the year top of the table, the likes of Everton, Leicester and Tottenham have all been pushing them close of late.

In the League Cup, Brentford have made the semi-final and just have Spurs standing between them and a place at Wembley. Then there's the magic of the FA Cup - anything could happen when the third round kicks off next month.

Sadly, as much as many fans love to back the underdog, English football is rarely so generous as to share the spoils around too much.

The riches of the Premier League era have also made the game embarrassingly uneven. Even some of the top flight's stalwarts haven't lifted any silverware for a very long time.

GIVEMESPORT have been trawling through the history books to see exactly how long and for many, the results aren't exactly flattering.

We're only counting major honours here. Whatever Jose Mourinho tells you, Community Shields don't count. No second or third division titles, either.

For some, it's easy to recall their most recent triumphs, even if Liverpool fans have barely mentioned their first title in 30 years...

As for Manchester City, they also enjoyed success this year when they beat Aston Villa in the EFL Cup final at Wembley. I remember it well, having watched it in a pub. Remember those?

But without further ado, and ranked from least recent to most recent, who has endured the longest drought?

=20. Crystal Palace - n/a

=20. Fulham - n/a

=20. Brighton - n/a

17. Sheffield United - April 1925 (FA Cup)

16. Newcastle - May 1955 (FA Cup)

15. Burnley - May 1960 (First Division)

14. West Brom - May 1968 (FA Cup)

13. Southampton - May 1976 (FA Cup)

12. Wolves - March 1980 (League Cup)

11. West Ham - May 1980 (FA Cup)

10. Leeds - May 1992 (First Division)

9. Everton - May 1995 (FA Cup)

8. Aston Villa - March 1996 (League Cup)

7. Tottenham Hotspur - February 2008 (League Cup)

6. Leicester - May 2016 (Premier League)

5. Manchester United - May 2017 (Europa League)

4. Chelsea - May 2019 (Europa League)

3. Manchester City - March 2020 (League Cup)

2. Liverpool - June 2020 (Premier League)

1. Arsenal - August 2020 (FA Cup)

