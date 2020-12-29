In the current climate, it could well be a quiet January transfer window.

Even the Premier League's super-rich are struggling with the impact of playing games behind closed doors.

Instead, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham will be looking to see where they can cash in on some of their fringe players.

Following Spurs' summer spree in which he made six additions, Jose Mourinho admitted he now has more players than he can possibly make use of in north London.

The Portuguese isn't the only manager in that position, either. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has long been trying to trim down his overflowing squad at Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's problems are more a question of judgment. Who is worth keeping to get Arsenal out of the mess in which they find themselves, and who may as well head for the door now?

Let's take a look at the players who need to be sent on their way in the New Year.

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

Ozil isn't in Arsenal's Premier League or Europa League squads. The big ask is finding a club who will pay his £350,000-a-week wages.

Dele Alli (Tottenham)

Tottenham fans will always reserve a soft spot for the playmaker, but those sentiments clearly aren't shared by Mourinho. For Dele's own good - and let's remember he's made just one league start this season - he needs a move to revive his career.

Divock Origi (Liverpool)

The Belgian will always be a cult figure at Anfield, but it's clear he's never going to be a first team regular having made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League as we approach the halfway stage. At 25, Origi needs to be playing regularly.

Cenk Tosun (Everton)

The 29-year-old has struggled to adapt to English football, scoring 11 Premier League goals in three years.

Danny Rose (Tottenham)

If Dele thought his plight was bad, then spare a thought for Danny Rose. The left-back was not included in Spurs' squad and has just seven months left on his contract. His tense relationship with the club's hierarchy was broadcast in the recent All or Nothing documentary and it's a pity to see Rose at such a low point in his career given where he was just three years ago.

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell has been a definite upgrade on Alonso. Emerson Palmieri now looks likely to stay as the England international's deputy, so Alonso may as well cut his losses. He's being linked with a return to La Liga.

Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea)

Last seen fighting a load of teenagers in a Premier League 2 match against Tottenham's u23s, Drinkwater's career has gone off a cliff since he left Leicester.

Marcos Rojo (Manchester United)

Rojo was transfer listed long ago, but suitors have been hard to come by because of his injury record.

Sergio Romero (Manchester United)

Even Lee Grant is ahead of the Argentina international in the pecking order. Dean Henderson now alternates with David de Gea and Romero has reportedly begged United to let him leave.

Sebastien Haller (West Ham)

Aside from a world class bicycle kick against Crystal Palace, Haller's stint at West Ham has been miserable and he is already attracting interest from the Bundesliga.

Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal)

Mustafi hasn't started a league game this season. The German has simply made too far too many errors during his time at the Emirates. While none of Arsenal's centre-back options are solid, you get the sense he has squandered his last chances to impress.

Phil Jones (Manchester United)

Just like Rojo, injuries have scuppered Jones's chance of reviving his career. It's all the more frustrating for a player who was once tipped by Sir Alex Ferguson as having the potential to become United's greatest ever.

Adama Traore (Wolves)

A year ago, this would have been unthinkable. Traore, on his day, is one of the most frightening wingers in the top flight. Unfortunately, his season is being overshadowed by a dispute over his contract. It will be a huge risk if Wolves do get rid of him, as reports suggest they may, given that they've been made to pay for cashing in on two other key men in Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota.

Jean Michael Seri (Fulham)

Nobody could quite believe it when Fulham pulled off the signing of Seri. All the top clubs wanted him, but he spent last season at Galatasaray and he's made just two appearances all season - both of them in the EFL Cup.

Yannick Bolasie (Everton)

Middlesbrough are monitoring Bolasie, whose move away from Goodison Park fell through in October. The 31-year-old isn't in the Toffees' Premier League squad.

Christian Atsu (Newcastle United)

To be fair to Atsu, he is fully focused on getting back on track and is even willing to quit the Ghana national team to reinvigorate his career. Steve Bruce clearly doesn't rate him, axing him from the Magpies' squad.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

News Now - Sport News