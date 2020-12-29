The final days of a year most of us want to forget are finally upon us, and already boxing fans are looking to 2021 with huge anticipation.

As the heavyweight division again teases a unification bout some time in the next 12 months, first, February will see the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. make his fourth official return to the sport, following his third retirement in 2017.

With Logan Paul as the kingpin in the what could become the most money-spinning fight in history, now, one of boxing's greats has been having his own say on the fight-hosts.

Mike Tyson made his own return to the ring in an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. last month, and the 54-year-old made an appearance on Paul's own YouTube show he co-hosts.

As a guest on Impaulsive, Tyson was in no mood to mince his words for his host, declaring - in jest - that Paul can expect a tough night.

“Floyd’s gonna beat his f***ing a**,” Tyson declared, after being asked to comment on the upcoming bout.

Referencing the fight of three years ago with Conor McGregor however, Tyson did state that despite the pain Paul can expect, he did foresee Mayweather's opponent not being a punchbag.

“It's going to be good. He’s gonna fight back though, he’ll fight back.”

Paul made his professional debut against social media rival KSI in November 2019, losing via split decision to the Briton, after their initial white collar bout was declared a draw.

Despite this, Paul was touted as a potential future opponent for Mayweather, and after months of conjecture, the fight was made, to the astonishment of Paul himself.

Now 50-0, Mayweather had his own exhibition bout in Japan against undefeated kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa two years ago.

Expelling little energy in a first round TKO, Paul is expected to be of similar fodder for the former four-weight champion.

February 20 however, will make a more significant mark in PPV revenue, with some suggesting it could be the most lucrative event in boxing history, with a venue yet to be named.

