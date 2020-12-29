The Premier League could see a two-week break being introduced due to Covid-19 outbreaks, according to the Telegraph.

In January, the season could be stopped for a fortnight after the Premier League coronavirus testing found 18 people with the virus, the highest figure in a single round since testing began in August.

On Monday night, Manchester City's trip to Everton was postponed due to players testing positive ahead of kick-off. Meanwhile, Sheffield United have also experienced an outbreak but will play their fixture against Burnley on Tuesday and Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl will miss his side's match with West Ham after a member of his household tested positive.

In a club statement before their match with Burnley, the Blades wrote: "Sheffield United can confirm the club recorded a number of positive coronavirus tests after the latest round of testing," the club said in a statement."Due to medical confidentiality, the club will not be revealing the names of those who have been affected.

"The individuals who have tested positive have now entered into a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and Government guidelines. Everyone at Sheffield United would like to extend our best wishes to our colleagues and wish them a speedy recovery."

According to the report, "top-flight chairmen have held informal talks" with some seeing a mid-season break as "inevitable" as a new variant of the virus spreads across the UK.

There are fears over the FA Cup Third Round, which is set to take place during the first weekend of January with many lower league clubs seeing their matches postponed due to the virus.

