Nine years ago, Jamie Vardy was playing in the Conference Premier League with Fleetwood Town.

He couldn’t have been much further away from playing Premier League football.

In fact, a few years previously, he was plying in trade in the Northern Premier League with FC Halifax Town - six divisions below the top-flight.

However, a £1.7 million move to Leicester in the summer of 2012 changed everything.

Vardy did only manage four goals in 26 appearances in the Championship for Leicester but, the following campaign, he notched 16 as he helped the Foxes earn promotion to the big time.

Since then, he hasn’t looked back.

In 226 Premier League matches, he’s bagged 114 goals. He led Leicester to a miracle Premier League trophy during the 2015/16 season, winning the Player of the Season award in the process. He also won the Golden Boot during the 2019/20 season.

It’s fair to say he’s loving life in the Premier League.

He may be a natural goalscorer but it’s not just scoring goals that he loves.

He thrives on winding up opponents and the opposition crowd.

Whenever Vardy scores, more often than not, he’s peeling away towards the rival fans and cupping his ear. He absolutely loves it.

He hasn’t been able to do that in recent times with matches being played behind closed doors. Fortunately for us, a viral video is doing the rounds showing some of Vardy’s best sh*thouse moments. Dubbed with the soundtrack of 'Gangster's Paradise' it shows Vardy doing what he does best.

It really is superb content. Check it out:

On Monday, Vardy was left on the bench for 66 minutes as his Leicester side drew 1-1 to Crystal Palace.

The draw did move them up to second in the league table and manager Brendan Rodgers insisted that he wasn’t prepared to risk his star striker.

"Yes. We'll look at it closer. I don't want to risk injury, 48 hours between the games, especially with the season we've had and everything else," Rodgers said.

"I'm not prepared to take a level of risk that means they're going to miss six weeks to two months out with an injury, so we'll look at it and we'll make changes - the numbers we'll have to wait and see. We'll assess the players and see where they're at.

"The players' health is always the most important. I'll always pick a team that I think can get a result and if that means changing players then we will do that."

