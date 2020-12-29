Olivier Giroud was up to his usual tricks in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Monday evening.

The top strikers make light work of engineering ample room from which to strike at goal. It's all about movement, timing, positioning and cunning acts of deception. If you get those right then finishing shouldn't be complicated or indeed as difficult as it is for the overwhelming majority who lack the gift of space interpretation.

Giroud is one of the masters of being in the right place at the right time. His entire career has been built upon the foundations of his intelligence inside the penalty area, on the intrinsic sense of anticipation and finely calculated foresight.

As Ben Chilwell planted the ball onto his head to score Chelsea's opener at Stamford Bridge last night, Villa defenders found themselves in no man's land, wincing from afar as the Frenchman stooped to notch his 300th goal contribution of his esteemed career (219 goals and 81 assists).

Such was the adroitness of his movement, Giroud made the statuesque Villa defenders look alarmingly incompetent. But of course they are not. That is all part of his genius.

Without the natural speed to bypass defenders, the 34-year-old has learned to use his brain better than most in the game.

A lack of pace may be viewed as a curse during the early phase of a striker's career, but it seems to be the blessing that allows the most intelligent forwards to thrive well into their thirties - Giroud is a quintessential example of that.

Edin Dzeko and Karim Benzema both fall into a bracket alongside Giroud, though it's worth noting that the latter was a touch quicker off the mark than the former during his heyday.

These types of centre forwards, for one reason or another, are typically underrated and undervalued when in fact they are often the players with the most intricate and complete footballing brains.

Prior to his move to Chelsea, Giroud contributed a minimum of 16 goal contributions for Arsenal in four out of the five Premier League seasons he participated in. The only exception was his final 2017/18 campaign when he was afforded just 373 minutes of football in light of Alexandre Lacazette's mega-money arrival.

The manner in which he was discarded and replaced by his compatriot attested to an absence of love and appreciation for his service despite his brilliance in north London: twice he broke the 20-mark for goals and assists, managing 25 in 2013/14 and 22 in 2015/16, while he also won three FA Cups.

There's also the small matter of his talismanic return of 21 goals and 12 assists in Montpellier's stunning Ligue 1 title win in 2011/12, his prominent role in helping France lift the World Cup in 2018 and his Golden Boot-winning return of 11 Europa League goals that enabled Chelsea to win the European competition in 2019.

Didier Deschamps' selection policy in Russia, which saw Giroud start all but one of France's fixtures, tells its own story. Tony Cascarino has described him as "one of the best foreign imports" in Premier League history. Frank Lampard labelled him the "ultimate professional" earlier this month. There is a not so coincidental pattern to note here.

His record is not as eye-catching as, let's say, Sergio Aguero, Robert Lewandowski or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but scoring 20+ goals in a season is a feat of rare exceptionalism rather than a fair barometer of excellence.

The obsession with centre forward players' statistics often overlooks the less tangible benefits they offer, such as the intelligence of their link-up play, aerial threat, ability to get their side up the pitch and how their movement creates space for teammates to exploit. Giroud, it seems, is a victim of stat-based analysis despite still boasting incredibly impressive numbers.

Perhaps another why reason Giroud evades the credit he deserves derives from the rapidly changing football ideals which are undeniably influenced by the birth of digital technology.

In a world where social media lends FIFA-obsessed gamers a platform to broadcast their opinions, perceptions on attacking players have been warped and bogged down by a need for speed.

For many individuals, and particularly those who peddle the most scathing, knee-jerk arguments online, a player’s competency is often determined by their ability to outpace an opponent.

In computer games pace is typically king. If an attacker is not a hyper-charged cyborg capable of moving at warp speed, they are likely to be overlooked and dismissed, sold on the Ultimate Team market and replaced by someone with superior physical traits.

Real life, however, is not a product which endorses instant gratification, yet calls for players to be sold and replaced on the evidence of a single sub-par performance inevitably arise on a weekly basis.

Of course, professional managers are shrewder than that and won't fall into that trap too easily, but there does appear to be an inverse relationship between the evolution of modern tactics - high-press, quick counters, increased emphasis on physicality - and the lens through which we assess modern strikers.

Giroud, by virtue of this collection of interweaving factors, has been criminally underrated for as long as he's been on English shores.

But is he the most underrated striker of his generation? He's firmly at the forefront of that conversation, and with the benefit of retrospect fans will come to realise quite how much his talent has been taken for granted.

