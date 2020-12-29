After achieving a brilliant point away to Liverpool on Sunday, Sam Allardyce's West Brom would have been full of confidence ahead of the visit of Leeds on Tuesday.

Could that 1-1 draw at Anfield be the catalyst for another Big Sam escape from relegation?

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds were sure to be in for a tough 90 minutes on their trip to the Hawthorns.

What they didn't expect was to be gifted a goal after just 10 minutes.

And we mean gifted.

That's because, after just nine minutes, West Brom's Romaine Sawyers had possession and decided to play the ball back to goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

But he did so without looking. Johnstone was out of his goal and Sawyers' pass rolled into the back of his own net.

Allardyce's face said it all.

Check it out:

Ahead of West Brom's clash against Leeds, Allardyce admitted that he was looking forward to discovering why Bielsa was so 'crazy.'

"I've got to work out why he's so crazy," Allardyce said.

"It's not 'crazy', it's more his intelligence and his unique style, and I think that it serves the players and serves the club in good stead."

"It will be an interesting thought from myself tomorrow, when we get in and look at how they play.

"We've got an idea. I watched them a little bit on the telly [on Sunday] against Burnley, I thought Burnley were robbed of a goal.

"We have to find a way of finding out how we can score against them, which sometimes seems pretty easy, but it's never going to be as easy as that.

"In the opposite sense, they try and go out and score as many goals as they possibly can, so we've got to cancel that out.

"When you're going to play against Leeds you know that we are trying to stop them being as adventurous as they are, but also, can we expose the weaknesses and the gaps and spaces that they leave when they do go all-out attack?"

