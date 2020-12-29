Southampton and West Ham have had very decent seasons so far.

The Saints went into the clash in ninth but just four points away from second.

West Ham, meanwhile, were tenth just three points further behind.

After a hectic Christmas schedule, both sides entered their match probably satisfied to come away with a point.

And that appeared to be the case in the first half, where they played out a drab 0-0 draw.

However, there was a talking point early in the match as West Ham defender, Craig Dawson, challenged for the ball in Southampton's penalty area. As the ball fell loose, Dawson attempted to volley it home. Instead, he volleyed the head of Southampton striker Che Adams.

OUCH.

Fortunately, Adams appeared absolutely fine and was soon up and running.

Let's hope he didn't suffer any concussion from the clash.

While Adams remained on the pitch, his manager was watching from his home after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus.

A club statement a few hours before kick-off read: "Southampton Football Club can confirm that Ralph Hasenhüttl will not be in the dugout for this evening’s game against West Ham United at St Mary’s Stadium.

"A member of Ralph’s household tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday (28th December), and in keeping with the club’s usual protocols and government guidance, Ralph is currently self-isolating whilst we assess the situation further.

"Ralph will manage this evening’s game from home and will remain in contact with the team and coaching staff throughout the game via a video and audio link."

